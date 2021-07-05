eTheRNA & Quantoom collaborate to advance manufacture of RNA therapies

Immunotherapies company eTheRNA has announced it is collaborating with biotech Quantoom Biosciences on the development of an RNA production system (RPS) to help make RNA therapies more accessible to patients.

The companies will work together to build an advanced, small footprint technology platform for the production of affordable RNA-based therapies that can be used either within existing facilities or rapidly deployed to areas of urgent need.

To avoid the excessive costs associated with RNA production plants, the RPS will manufacture small modular units which can be easily shipped across the globe. Both companies intend for the RPS to be scaled seamlessly from small scale preclinical batches to mass-production of GMP-grade RNA. The only requirement will be for the RPS to be located inside a suitable cleanroom with an uninterrupted utility supply.

The collaboration will see eTheRNA transfer manufacturing technology to Quantoom with all materials and data necessary for the development of the RPS. When the RPS is completed, Quantoom will be responsible for the global commercialisation of the system, with sales-related royalties payable to eTheRNA. International sales and distribution are expected to commence in 2023 following RPS production in Belgium

Bernard Sagaert, SVP Manufacturing and COO of eTheRNA, said: “This cooperation aligns with our goals for RNA production; namely cost reduction, process scalability from small to large scale, portability and process automation. Currently, the global supply of RNA is hampered by the lack of dedicated production facilities and by the cost of constructing new plants. The RPS will revolutionize the way RNA is produced and distributed globally and we are excited to be able to work with a leading developer and manufacturer like Quantoom to bring this vision to the market.”

José Castillo, CEO of Quantoom Biosciences, commented: “We are delighted to enter into this collaboration agreement with eTheRNA, which has extensive experience in the field of RNA and like Quantoom, has a mission to change the RNA world. Through our combined knowhow, I am confident that Quantoom will be able to develop an open, integrated RNA platform that will enable manufacture of RNA-based vaccines and therapeutics at scale, resulting in affordable development and production of RNA-based drugs.”