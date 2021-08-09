WuXi purchases Bristol Myers Squibb manufacturing facility in Switzerland

Pharmaceutical development company WuXi STA has acquired a drug product manufacturing facility in Couvet, Switzerland from Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Couvet site will be the first facility in Europe for WuXi STA who will use it to increase its capacity for tablet and capsule manufacturing, as well as packaging capabilities. WuXi STA says the facility will offer its customers more flexibility thanks to an enhanced supply of global drug product and greater access to the European market and beyond.

The transaction means that WuXi STA now has eight R&D and manufacturing sites across Asia, North America and Europe.

“We are delighted to have added the Couvet site to our global supply network and are excited to welcome its highly skilled team to the WuXi STA family,” said Dr Minzhang Chen, co-CEO of WuXi AppTec. “Through combining resources of the Couvet site with our other facilities, we continue strengthening and broadening our capacity and capabilities to better support our global customers in delivering innovative medicines to patients in need.”