Origin opens new cleanroom facility for diagnostics

Pharmaceutical solutions provider Origin has opened a new high-capacity aseptic facility for filling, labelling and packaging IVDs (In Vitro Diagnostic) and healthcare products in Melton, East Riding of Yorkshire, the company has announced.

Origin opened the factory due to a growing demand for diagnostics, which has been spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To continue to excel in life sciences, the UK must build on its aseptic filling capabilities particularly for In Vitro Diagnostics, Origin believes.

Origin Pharma

Origin’s investment in its aseptic filling facility at its HQ in Yorkshire, includes seven ISO 5 (Class 100) cleanroom environments and an ISO 7 (Class 10,000) packaging hall.

This liquid filling facility has been specifically designed to meet and surpass the stringent regulations laid out by ISO standards, ensuring that it consistently provides suitable and versatile environments for aseptic filling.

Origin hopes the facility will benefit those in the life sciences and diagnostics industries from its range of full-service product development offering. Origin will be able to offer design, innovation, development, and aseptic filling - helping customers keep to strict commercial schedules and deliver compliant and safe products ready to market to consumers.

The announcement follows the unveiling of Origin’s new warehouse facility in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, creating more stock holding for Origin’s UK and international pharmaceutical clients, as well as its own manufactured products that are supplied globally.

Rich Quelch, global head of Marketing at Origin commented: “Origin’s new market-leading aseptic facility marks an important milestone for the company, helping to support and grow the Life Science and Diagnostics industries at a time when the UK’s testing, diagnostics and manufacturing capabilities have never been so vital, both domestically and abroad.”