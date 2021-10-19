Pharmapack Award winners announced

The winners of this year's Pharmapack Awards have been announced displaying a range of innovation across packaging and drug delivery devices in life sciences.

This year there were seven winners chosen across both the 'Exhibitor Innovation' and 'Health Product' awards.

The Exhibitor Innovation awards recognised four winners plus one highly commended product. EVEON was given the ‘routes of administration’ innovation award for its Intuity Spray. Nemera received an award for the ‘connected devices and wearables’ category. The ‘primary packaging’ innovation award was given to ARaymondlife, with Heinlein receiving a commendation. Finally, Hoffman Neopac was the recipient of the ‘Excellence in Packaging Sustainability’ award.

EVEON 's Intuity Spray offers an accurate airless mist delivery with small particles to enhance surface covering. Along with its electromechanical features, it allows for a full and precise control of dose. Nemera's Symbioze on-body injector is a sustainable alternative to self-injecting medication uses both reusable and disposable parts that are suitable for various drug platforms and cartridges.

ARaymondLife's OR2PACK was awarded for its innovative sterility packaging suitable for surgery. The judges also delivered a highly commended entry to the Heinlein’s Flipdropper – a novel container with integrated drip function for easy dosing.

In the Health Product awards, innovation was recognised across three categories for the first time. UCB Pharma won the Eco-Design award in partnership with CIMZIA and Abbott Healthcare received the ‘Patient-centric Design’ award for its AcuDose product. In addition, so impressed were the judges with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica’s Aservo EquiHaler that they decided to create a special Animal Health category.

“Innovation and exploring new ways to overcome challenges has been integral to everything the industry has achieved in the last two years. Pharma packaging and drug delivery devices are no exception to this and the quality of our entries and the new products coming to market will help improve sustainability, patient compliance and the efficacious delivery of medicines to patients. So I congratulate all the winners for advances they have made,” commented, Tara Dougal, head of Content and Insights for Pharmapack Europe.

Professor Phillipe Arnaud, who is the chair of the Health Product Awards Jury, commented: “After much discussion we decided to attribute a special prize for Animal Health to the Aservo EquiHaler from Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica; the Jury were impressed by the innovative nature of the device, and it’s sustainable development approach. Compliance in animal health is a challenge, particularly with large animals and for asthmatic treatments. We look forward to seeing user feedback and case studies for this product.”