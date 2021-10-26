Aptar Pharma collaborates with i2C on improved sustainable inhaler

Drug delivery systems provider Aptar Pharma and formulations specialists i2c Pharmaceutical Services have announced a partnership to co-develop and promote i2C’s pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) technology, Respitab.

The agreement will see Aptar Pharma evaluate the commercial applications for Respitab, in particular for new, lower global warming potential (GWP) propellants.

Respitab is a propellant dispersible tablet that eliminates the need for a complex mixing process used in standard pMDI manufacturing. Respitab has been designed to enable the transition to the next generation of pMDIs for a range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and combination products. The product is also a cost-effective for new chemical entity (NCE) and generic pMDI products, simplifying the manufacturing process for HFC 152a and other propellants.

Howard Burnett, vice president Global Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma commented: “We are pleased to partner with i2c on this novel technology which brings many benefits to the filling of metered dose inhalers. This development further enhances Aptar Pharma’s industry-leading portfolio of devices, which, combined with our broad spectrum of Aptar Pharma Services, allows us to offer end-to-end support to our clients and partners.”

“We are excited by this partnership with Aptar Pharma which brings together substantial synergies to provide a lower GWP product range to patients in the pMDI format, the most popular inhaler type across the globe,” added Glyn Taylor, CSO of i2c Pharmaceutical Services.