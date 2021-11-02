COP26: Biopharma industry announces efforts to tackle climate change

With COP26 taking place in Glasgow this week, global biopharmaceutical organisations have issued a joint statement on the work the industry is doing to minimise its impact on the environment.

Led by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the statement addresses the link between global public health and the health of the planet.

“Climate change, air pollution and other environmental challenges have a demonstrable impact on public health around the world.”

“Global industry has led the way in tackling Covid-19 and we are fully committed to partnering with governments and health systems across the world to take concerted action to address climate change,” the statement reads.

“We are investing in research and development in greener products, as well as more sustainable production and distribution practices, that enable us to deliver medical innovation to patients in ways that protect and support the environment.

Our companies are already working on initiatives to reduce carbon emissions across our own operations and value chains, invest in renewable electricity and energy efficiency measures, recycle and cut water use and on bespoke projects which will impact positively on the environment,” it continues.

Member companies in the ABPI and other organisations across the globe have already started taking action to address climate change, the statement reads. Specifically, 80% of some of the largest biopharma companies have set net-zero or carbon-neutrality targets, whereas others have committed to short-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts.

Efforts by pharmaceutical companies include:

Novartis has set a full carbon neutrality target of 2025 in its own operations and net zero across its value chain by 2040. One project sees the company consolidating medication shipments and saved emissions in more than 40 clinical trials. From 2021 Novartis aims to avoid an average of 18,000 shipments per year saving approximately 1,400 tons of CO2 annually.

Roche is now using 100% renewable electricity in its UK operations and is aiming for all its vehicles in business use be greenhouse gas free by 2030. The company is also working with E.ON to offer 100% renewable electricity to its UK supply chain partners.

Chiesi has launched a 12-month pilot scheme which is designed to test an alternative method for the disposal of inhalers when the inhalers are empty, out-of-date, or no longer being used. Any inhaler brand or type is accepted. The Take AIR Postal Inhaler Recycling Scheme is supported by the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and Leicestershire and Rutland Local Pharmaceutical Committee (LPC).