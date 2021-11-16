Q&A with EcoAct: Is pharma leading the way in sustainability?

Following climate consultancy EcoAct’s latest report on climate reporting trends for global companies, EPM speaks to Stuart Lemmon, MD of EcoAct, an Atos company, Northern Europe, to discuss the efforts the biopharma industry is making to become more sustainable and what else needs to be done.

Are pharma companies under more scrutiny now when it comes to their sustainability targets and overall emissions?

Regarding direct emissions and indirect emissions generated by the electricity purchased to run their operations, researchers revealed already in 2019 that, despite being significantly smaller, the pharmaceutical industry releases significantly more carbon emissions than the automotive industry; the difference in 2015 alone was 55%. Besides the energy needed to produce their products, we are talking about facilities that need to be constantly sanitised and kept under very precise conditions, involving high consumption of water and chemicals. In a moment where many nations are focussing on scaling up Covid-19 vaccinations, all eyes seem to be on the pharmaceutical industry and its environmental legacy.

Concerning the pharmaceutical companies analysed in EcoAct’s 2021 Climate Reporting Performance Report, these have generally performed well in terms of their reduction achievement. This year, 75% have managed to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions in line with a 1.5°C pathway, and 50% have done so for their Scope 3 emissions. Considering that in this industry, specifically, upstream and downstream emissions are significantly higher than Scope 1 and 2 emissions, this shows real progress. To put it into perspective, only 22% of companies over the whole study have achieved 1.5°C-aligned Scope 3 reduction this year.

However, more can be done. Looking into the technology that currently sits behind many pharmaceutical processes, we saw a low number of low-carbon products or services developed by the pharmaceutical companies analysed - 38% against the global average of 78%. For example, moving from ‘batch manufacturing’ to continuous manufacturing can be crucial to reducing emissions from manufacturing. Companies like Sanofi have already invested in such facilities, which can lead to a reduction of chemical and water use of more than 90%.

What standards and practices have companies implemented from last year to help improve both climate reporting and a reduction in emissions?

Science-based targets (SBTs) seem to be considered by a vast majority of the pharmaceutical companies analysed in our Climate Reporting Performance Report, with 88% of companies setting Scope 1 and 2 SBTs. In terms of Scope 3 SBTs and commitment to net-zero, they are close to the average scores. SBTs are emission reduction targets aligned with the rate of decarbonisation required by science to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees or 1.5 degrees. The more companies we see setting SBTs, the bigger the impact will be on climate action and transparency.

AstraZeneca stands out as a strong leader by setting a verified 1.5°C-aligned SBT for their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions as well as setting ambitious targets to be carbon negative across all Scopes by 2030. It will be interesting to see in future analysis how many of these adhere to the ‘Net-Zero Standard’ recently launched by the Science Based Targets initiative, which provides companies science-based certification on their net-zero targets.

Given the importance of forward-looking assessment of climate-related risk, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) believes that scenario analysis is an important and useful tool for organisations to use, both for assessing potential business implications of climate-related risks and opportunities and for informing stakeholders about how they are positioning themselves in light of these risks and opportunities. Three-quarters of the pharmaceutical companies analysed in our report are using Climate Scenario Analysis (CSA) to inform their business plans, which is a huge uplift compared to previous years. In 2019, no pharmaceutical companies were undertaking a CSA. Almost the same number of pharmaceutical companies analysed are assessing climate-related opportunities. However, there is space for improvement, considering one-quarter of these companies are not yet prepared to mitigate risks, nor seem to understand the opportunities of the low-carbon transition.

How important is transparency when it comes to companies reporting on their emissions?

If we want to achieve real change, companies must disclose their emissions. Transparency can help understand what companies are doing to protect the environment but also to understand the impact climate change is having on companies. Both in terms of risks and opportunities. That type of information is key for the efficiency of markets, investors, consumers and even employees. As the information is factored in by relevant stakeholders there are more chances that companies will not only commit to cut emissions but also reach high reduction achievements.

Transparency enables access to data and information on the climate impact and risks, from which all companies benefit, especially when tackling value chain emissions. These typically account for the largest and most diverse share of companies’ emissions and disclosing these is becoming essential in our journey to net-zero. Value chains can be varied and complex and being able to reduce related emissions is key to understanding what these are, learning about key suppliers and identifying hotspots across the value chain to where mitigation efforts can be directed.