Pfizer recognised for carbon neutrality efforts at SEAI Energy Awards 2021

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has been awarded for its efforts into achieving carbon neutrality for one of its manufacturing sites in Ireland.

Pfizer was given the Large Business Exemplary Energy Performance award for its plant in Grange Castle, Dublin. The award was given during the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards, an online event hosted to commend the efforts being made by individuals and industry into energy saving.

Pfizer introduced its energy programme in 2012 as an engineering led system which eventually evolved into an organisational wide programme. The Grange Castle site was Pfizer’s first to outline plans of achieving carbon neutrality. The site achieved ISO 50001 in 2016 – a framework which displays how organisations are developing policies and objectives for better energy saving.

Although production numbers have doubled since 2012, the site’s CO2 emissions have reduced by 18%.

Commenting on the award Stephen Callinan, Site Utilities and Energy Lead, Pfizer Grange Castle said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the SEAI Energy Award. It is a fantastic recognition of the work we do. I’d like to thank all of our energy team, our site sustainability team, the SEAI, and the multitude of people that have helped us along this journey over the last number of years.”

There were 26 finalists shortlisted for the 2021 SEAI Energy Awards with projects delivering combined energy savings of €41.5 million. A total of 10 awards were presented to individuals, businesses, communities, and public sector organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to sustainable energy and climate action.

Commenting on the leadership shown by all the finalists and winners, minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said:“I congratulate the participants in this year’s SEAI Energy Awards who are setting an example for us all, with real life solutions for a cleaner more sustainable energy future. Right across the country we are seeing a growing commitment to sustainability, from individuals, communities, businesses and public bodies. The Climate Action plan, which will be published shortly, will set out how we can scale up our efforts across all sectors, so that we can face the climate challenge together.”

Adding his congratulations to the finalists and winners, William Walsh, CEO of SEAI, said: “The SEAI Energy Awards continue to set the benchmark in energy best practice as exciting and innovative sustainable energy solutions and practices emerge. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I encourage them to share their journeys and expertise so their efforts can be replicated as now more than ever, it is essential that we accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and increase sustainable energy practices across all sectors.”