The MedTalk Podcast: Covid-19: Time for Plan B?

Ian Bolland and Reece Armstrong are back in the same room, this time discussing the government's latest report on lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo also discuss the latest Covid-19 innovations within medtech and news on how wealthy countries aren't doing their bit to support poorer nations during the pandemic.

You can read the report mentioned in the episode here: https://committees.parliament.uk/work/657/coronavirus-lessons-learnt/news/157991/coronavirus-lessons-learned-to-date-report-published/