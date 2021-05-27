The MedTalk Podcast - Feeling faint: Covid-19 vaccinations & the future of digital healthcare

Ian and Reece discuss getting the COVID-19 jab, the status of vaccinations and emerging variants in the UK, a plan for social care, as well as a review of “The Digital Pill: What everyone should know about the future of our healthcare system.”
