The MedTalk Podcast - The digital explosion: ORCHA on digital health

Med-Tech Innovation News editor Ian Bolland is joined by Liz Ashall-Payne, founding chief executive of ORCHA. They discuss how ORCHA came about, its role in bringing digital health innovations to market, the acceleration of digital use as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its report highlighting solutions that can help treat symptoms of long COVID.

You can read ORCHA’s report into apps that can help with Long COVID symptoms, here: orchahealth.com/health-apps-for-l…anagement-report/