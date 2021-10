For World Heart Day Ian Bolland is joined by Alenka Brzulja vice president cardiovascular & specialty solutions EMEA at Johnson & Johnson, and Professor Andre Ng from the University of Leicester, a professor of cardiac electrophysiology, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist to discuss the effects of Atrial Fibrillation on healthcare systems, AFib patients and the kinds of technologies and measures that can be put into place to treat the condition.