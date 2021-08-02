The MedTalk Podcast - The search for life sciences' innovators

Ian Bolland is joined by Joe Rowan, president and CEO of Junkosha in Europe and the U.S to discuss the company’s recent rebrand and its inaugural Technology Innovator of the Year Award. Rowan explains the kind of applications the company wants to see and what’s on offer for a potential winner along with what this means for Junkosha.

You can read more about the Technology Innovator of the Year Award here: www.medicalplasticsnews.com/news/junkos…orporate-r/

You can apply here: www.junkosha.com/en/news/54 - applications close at the end of September.