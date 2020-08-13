Proper Procedures Can Reduce the Risk of Non-Compliance During Autoclaving of Pharmaceutical Closures

× Expand Getinge - samples loaded into sterilizer

Following best practices can improve results in aseptic filling lines

Human beings have a natural tendency to push the limits of any system. We overpack our luggage before trips or carry one too many bags home from the grocery store. But sometimes less is more — particularly when it comes to autoclaving components used in an aseptic filling line.

The importance of autoclaving

Autoclaving is critical for contamination prevention, and a proper technique is required for success. The process uses steam heat to kill any microbial life, preventing the introduction of foreign microorganisms into a sterile environment. The steam vapor used in the sterilization process is a very stressful treatment for plastic raw materials, which must be treated with care.

The flexible DPTE-BetaBag® has long been considered as the optimal solution for safe, fast, and contamination-free transfer of components (caps, stoppers, or plungers) for aseptic filling lines. However, bad practices can compromise the success of the process.

Non-compliance can result in the presence of microorganisms that could jeopardize production. When terminal sterilization isn’t a possibility (product sensitive to the sterilization process), sterility must be ensured at each step of the aseptic filling process. The best way to ensure this sterility is by preventing all forms of microbial ingress.

Sterilization in DPTE-BetaBag® and containers

There are special considerations when sterilizing rubber stoppers or porous loads inside a DPTE-BetaBag® to ensure an efficient process result. “We are looking for efficiency both in terms of sterilization result and remaining moisture content within the bag,” says Joakim Larsson, Getinge Product Line Manager, Sterilizers.

Sterile assurance/air removal/steam penetration

For proper sterilization, air removal and steam penetration are essential. The Tyvek® side of the bag will act as a filter and create a pressure lag between the inside and outside of the bag. To ensure proper air removal before sterilization, it is best to slow down the vacuum rate. Creating a controlled ramped vacuum where the rate is an adjustable parameter allows for optimization of each load.

The second method is to introduce a pre-vacuum hold time. This allows the pressure at the lower vacuum level to equalize before steam is introduced to increase the pressure again. This minimizes the risk that the pressure difference will cause inflation that damages the bag.

× Expand Getinge - Graph showing pressure difference

Load dryness

When heating with steam, condensation occurs as the temperature increases. The amount of condensate is proportional to the temperature increase and load weight.

If the load weight is constant, the condensation can be reduced by using dry pre-heat. The load can be heated before steam is directly injected to the chamber and before the air removal phase.

Loads should be heated to approximately 100°C from room temperature to sterilization plateau (20° - 121°C). Pre-heating to 70°C prior to direct steam injection will reduce the amount of condensate by half.

It is also possible to introduce repeated drying pulses after the sterilization plateau using a combination of vacuum and overpressure pulses. Vacuum pulls the moist air out of the bag, while overpressure ensures that dry air is entering through the Tyvek® side of the bag and reaching the stoppers.

Each overpressure pulse transfers moisture from the load to the air since there is a drive to equalize to the same moisture level.

× Expand Getinge condensation example

Reducing the ’human factor’ risk

“Years of experience showed us that the human factor is often the root cause of sterility non-compliance,” said Cyril Mounier, Getinge Pharmaceutical Applications Specialist. “Our tendency to overload things can have a significant negative impact on the success of the sterilization process.”

Getinge sought to reduce customers’ overall costs by identifying high-risk practices that could ultimately lead to non-compliance in the autoclaving process. “In 2019, we conducted a series of tests at the Getinge La Calhène facility in Vendôme, France,” Anne-Claude Gilbert, Getinge R&D Plastics Engineer explained.

As the market leader in aseptic transfer solutions, and the originator of DPTE® technology, Getinge set out to identify the parameters that could potentially affect performance of their DPTE-BetaBag® Tyvek® bags1,2. These bags are used to autoclave components and load them directly into an aseptic filling line.

“We looked at overall process parameters, as well as elements specific to the sterilization and drying phases,” Anne-Claude said.

× Expand Getinge - sample loading at La Calhene facility

It became clear that in order to obtain the best result in terms of seal resistance and bag integrity, DPTE-BetaBag® Tyvek® bags should be filled to a pre-determined loading level and undergo a specified autoclave cycle protocol.

The cost of non-compliance

“We know that bad practices in autoclaving can have significant costs: both the impact of microbial ingress that can cause production failure and the operational costs associated with having to dispose of the affected components and sterilize new ones,” Cyril said.

By identifying the highest-risk elements of the process and setting forth best practices for success, Getinge sought to improve outcomes and reduce customer costs associated with re-sterilization or contamination.