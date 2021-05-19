SPONSORED CONTENT: LONZA - Smart Innovation through Hybrid and 505(b)(2) Regulatory Pathways

The 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway can help pharmaceutical companies alleviate some of the cost and time associated with the traditional full NDA, as well as eliminating the need for most nonclinical studies. Join our panel of industry experts for a deep dive into case studies and actionable insights for navigating pharmaceutical regulation.

Attend this Virtual Innovation Day for:

Technical solutions to address the challenges linked to multiple product dosing

Key consideration in the US 505(b)(2) and EU Hybrid (or alternative) application pathways

Capsule-based solutions for faster pharmaceutical development

To register for this free virtual event, click here.