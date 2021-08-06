Stoelzle launches EcoSecur- a newly developed reliable process for Type 2 glass vials

Stoelzle Glass Group, one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality pharmaceutical packaging glass, has developed a new process for the inner-surface treatment of Type 2 glass, which is both safe and resource-efficient. EcoSecur is an innovative technique, which enables reliable and precise dosing tailored to the size of each bottle, from the smallest 6 ml vials to much bigger. With EcoSecur injection and infusion vials, Stoelzle has reinvented Type 2 glass suitable for most acidic and neutral aqueous preparations whether parenteral or non-parenteral applications.

Stoelzle Glass Bottle

With EcoSecur, Stoelzle Pharma has expanded its product portfolio with Type 2 vials. Owing to its superior qualities, glass is often the first choice of packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Glass containers are chemically inert; they can be heated and sterilised easily and they protect their contents from contamination. The most common types of glass used in the pharma industry are Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 determined by their degree of hydrolytic resistance.

Three new benefits: process stability, superior glass quality and improved hydrolytic resistance.

Currently, the two existing techniques used for inner-surface treatment face challenges in regard to stability and safety. However, Stoelzle’s new treatment method for soda lime silica glass tackles these issues, making a significant industry advancement whilst also adding to the overall safety of both process and product and minimising the environmental impact.

The new approach allows a stable and safe production process with a high cosmetic quality. The innovative process uses a liquid treatment agent based on ammonium sulfate which enables reliable and precise dosing tailored to the glass size. Smaller vials, whose inner-treatment process has until now been more difficult in terms of stability, can now benefit from exact dosing.

More importantly, by using fewer chemical materials, this production process is considered much safer and more environmentally friendly than the existing conventional treatments. Extensive laboratory analysis and inline samplings of container sizes ranging from 6 to 500 ml demonstrate not only process stability but high product quality over a wide range of filling volumes while adhering to all European and US Pharmacopoeias requirements for type 2 glass. The superior glass quality in turn increases product safety, which is achieved via automated process controls and 100% treatment detection. The improved hydrolytic resistance is suitable for most acidic and neutral aqueous preparations.

Antonia Karamat, Head of Stoelzle Medical & Laboratory, Deputy Global Sales & Marketing Director Pharma, highlights the benefits of the new production method.

Stoelzle Flint Glass

“In line with our goal of being the first-choice partner for the global pharmaceutical industry we have been working on broadening our range of pharma primary packaging to better serve our clients’ needs. It was our aim to develop a new process for Type 2 glass vials that is also suitable for smaller bottle sizes through automated, consistent and precise treatment solution dosing. This range spans from the smallest 6 ml through to much bigger 500 ml vials.”

Innovation at its best: inner-surface treatment using liquid agent techniques.

Dr. Niklas Zwettler, Head of Research & Development Stoelzle Glass Group comments:

“Over the past year, we succeeded in developing a new reliable process with liquid treatment which improves the process stability. With EcoSecur we have reinvented Type 2 glass. On the one hand, this new and innovative technology combines the advantages of the previous production methods and, on the other hand, reduces the disadvantages (hazardous gases, poor dosing of smaller containers, process instability) of technologies used so far. Technological development for pharmaceutical packaging is a continuous process, with the aim of constantly improving the quality of the products offered and finding new ways.”

A reduced environmental impact with EcoSecur

Adhering to Stoelzle’s sustainability goals, the new process delivers a consistent high quality, guarantees a high level of work safety in production and ensures minimum impact on the environment. A reduced environmental impact is achieved through precise and optimal dosage of ammonium sulfate – as much as necessary, as little as possible.

Learn more about Stoelzle and their innovative Type 2 glass vials:

https://www.stoelzle.com/pharma/innovation/type-2-glass/