Virtual Show: new technologies for solid dosage forms from Syntegon Technology

New Sepion coater series

Syntegon presents its new Sepion coater series for the first time. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating enables closed material handling during filling, sampling and emptying. The optimized drum geometry with its sophisticated spraying system offers better guidance of the process air and shorter processing times. Moreover, the coaters feature an automatically adjustable spray arm and ensure high flexibility from 10 to 100 percent batch size. The fully equipped Sepion coaters are available in six sizes.

Continuous Manufacturing with the X-key approach

The continuous production of oral solid dosage forms is an unbroken trend. The Xelum production platform and Xelum R&D unit are based on the same principle: it doses, mixes and granulates individual packages, so-called X-keys. The packages continuously run through the process chain and can be pneumatically transported to a GKF capsule filling machine and filled into capsules.

APD: optimum parameters for capsule filling processes

As another highlight, Syntegon Technology presents a number of new software features, including the "Automated Process Development" (APD) tool to determine optimum parameters for capsule filling processes. While such manual evaluations used to take days or even weeks, the APD tool not only achieves faster but also more precise results. The tool ensures a better understanding of the process – which in turn has a positive effect on product quality. In the future, the APD tool will be available for both capsules and tablets.

Line competence and digital services

Additionally, Syntegon offers customers machines and lines for secondary packaging of their solid pharmaceuticals, as well as comprehensive Track & Trace solutions. The portfolio is rounded off by digital services along the entire machine life cycle. For example, the Pharma i 4.0 Solution Platform provides plant operators with important OEE data and monitors the status of machines and processes. It also supplies real-time information about events such as alarms or machine downtimes.

In addition to preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance makes downtimes foreseeable and ensures trouble-free production. At the Virtual Show, Syntegon presents MIRA (Machine Intelligence Reporting & Analytics) for the first time: thanks to intelligent algorithms, the modular software solution detects wear and tear on process-critical components such as fans. Up to six weeks before a potential failure, it announces that a component needs replacing. Since the system does not intervene with the machine controls, retrofitted machines do not have to be re-qualified and validated.

