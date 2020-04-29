Virtual Show: Syntegon Technology showcases expertise for liquid pharmaceuticals

From May 7 to 13, Syntegon Technology presents new developments for producing and processing liquid pharmaceuticals at the Virtual Show.

× Expand Syntegon

Highly modular solutions

Whether syringes, vials or cartridges: pharmaceutical manufacturers looking for an individually configurable, modular machine concept for processing small and medium batches can experience the new Flexible Filing Portfolio. They can select the different modules individually and obtain a filling line completely tailored to their needs, including an integrated isolator for aseptic and high-potent active ingredients.

For even smaller batches, Syntegon presents a concept study for the processing of aseptic and high-potent micro batches, which was developed in cooperation with a long-standing customer. With a focus on loss-free filling and fast batch changes, the result is a highly flexible and fully automated production cell with the smallest possible dimensions and a complete batch-to-batch changeover of less than two hours.

Another premiere from Syntegon: the new version of the FLK 9000 piston filling machine, a monobloc solution consisting of the linear FLK filling and the rotary VRM capping machine for liquid pharmaceutical and cosmetic filling. A few of the many advantages of the new solution are improved accessibility, easier format changes and a significantly shorter length.

Making production safer

RALPH_KLOHS Syntegon_RDA Syntegon Flexible Filling

Pharmaceutical processing lines generate a large amount of data, which often remains unused. The new SODA (Single Object Data Acquisition) system makes production safer and facilitates reaction in case of complaints by attaching a data matrix code to the container or closure. The code of individual batches or containers contains all object-related and process-specific data and can be read with a scanner. In combination with the Smart Containers from SCHOTT, SODA provides even better traceability.

As far as visual inspection is concerned, Artificial Intelligence ensures higher product quality and safety. However, implementing AI requires profound expertise in software implementation and process validation. In contrast to many other industries, Deep Learning models in pharmaceutical use must be statically fixed after the development phase to meet the corresponding validation requirements. Syntegon demonstrates how this can be achieved in several pilot projects together with customers and at the Virtual Show.

Flexibility is the key

The new modular RDA platform assembles different types of auto-injectors and pens. With its fast, tool-free changeover times of less than two hours, the machine has been specially tailored to current customer requirements. Its flexibility makes it possible to react quickly to new market requirements, while further adaptations and retrofitting, such as the integration of robotic systems, are easy to realize.

With Eco | Save | Pack, Syntegon has developed an environmentally friendly secondary packaging solution for fragile containers. Both the carton and the inlay consist of mono material paper. The inlays are erected and formed on Syntegon cartoning machines. Eco | Save | Pack saves plastic and stands out with its high-quality appearance.

Digital services

During the current circumstances, Syntegon not only offers a virtual event, but also provides services from afar. Right now, many customers use Remote Services when they need assistance with machine settings or troubleshooting. Moreover, Syntegon also provides further digital services such as the E-Portal for spare parts orders and virtual operator trainings in different formats.

Last but not least, the Smart Skin Quantifeel™ system optimizes the transport of glass containers: Sensors identify critical processes, which can then be eliminated reliably. This results in fewer downtimes and less waste due to reduced glass breakage.

Visit Syntegon Technology's Virtual Show from May 7 to 13 and learn more about the novelties: www.syntegon.com

Contact

Nicole König

Spokesperson Product Communication, Syntegon Technology

+49 7951 402-648

nicole.koenig@syntegon.com