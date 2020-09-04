WHITEPAPER - Critical Requirements of the Mid-Range Tablet Press

A small-scale press must have the capability to work with a wide range of material quantities, from just 1 kg or less to batch sizes up to 50 or 100 kg. This requires the press control system to work effectively with a reduced tools configuration, where press tools are installed in every second or third station in the turret. This reduction of tools permits flexible operation with reduced material quantities and minimizes tooling investment in the development phase. Options to reduce the volume of the feeder are also required, including reduced volume feeder paddles, or a gravity feeder.

Small-scale presses must offer a comprehensive instrumentation package to permit real-time measurement and display of precompression force, main compression force, and ejection force. For bi-layer operation, the first layer tamping force also is a critical point of instrumentation. For product development, the press should have an on-board data acquisition and analysis capability that will collect high-speed data (press force versus time) and provide automated analysis to characterize force peaks, rate of force application, rate of force decay, area under the compression curve, and contact time. These parameters permit formulations to be assessed, optimized, and compared to established baselines.

Most small-scale press are asked to do many things – so flexibility is paramount. Many applications require a single and bi-layer capability, and a fast-change conversion process that can be managed by the user directly. In combination with an exchangeable turret capability, the press can then produce a tablet of any size and shape, in a single or bi-layer format. A mixed turret, which includes both B and D punch bores and dies on the same pitch circle, provides the same flexibility in a reduced tools configuration, and without the need to execute a turret exchange. Finally, a small-scale press should offer some level of portability to accommodate those facilities where a dedicated room cannot be made available.

For small and medium size batch production, the ability to move quickly from batch to batch and product to product is a key consideration. If the press is being cleaned and retooled more often than it is running, which is often the case with older tablet press technology, the resulting efficiencies are extremely low. To facilitate a fast changeover, there are two (2) key components that should be considered. First, an exchangeable turret, fully tooled off-line and ready to go, will dramatically reduce changeover times, while maximizing output for each product. For example, a small-scale press may offer a range of turrets, as follows:

For a production portfolio that includes a wide range of tablet sizes, from 8 – 22 mm, for example, a single turret strategy would require the TSM or EU D turret, with 23-stations. While this turret would accommodate all tablet sizes, employing a multiple turret strategy would permit output gains for the smaller tablets, as follows:

In addition to efficiency gains that may be realized from a robust turret exchange strategy, the use of fast change parts can also represent a significant opportunity to implement efficiency improvements. A well designed, small-scale press will have minimum parts to remove to facilitate a turret exchange, and smooth surfaces with good accessibility to clean the compression zone. Having a second set of product contact parts, including the feed hopper, feed pipe, feed frame, tablet take-off, and discharge chute – cleaned and ready to go – will streamline the changeover process. A parts cart, designed to ensure the repeatable position and placement of the product contact parts during disassembly and assembly, can also boost changeover efficiency.

As product containment becomes an increasing focus for tablet compression equipment, small-scale machines must offer comparable containment solutions. For medium containment requirements, an OEB 3 solution, which conforms to an OEL (operator exposure level) of 10 – 100 µg/m3, is most appropriate. Typical enhancements for OEB 3 containment include improved windows seals, tri-clamp connections for incoming material, and tri-clamp connections on the discharge chute outlets to permit contained transfer and collection of samples and tablet rejects. In addition, the compression zone should be configured with a differential pressure sensor that permits the measurement of negative pressure in the compression zone, which is then established as a run permissive. An inlet HEPA filter prevents any blowback to the room, in the event that there is an interruption of negative pressure, and more advanced systems may be configured with a motorized damper and a contained air handling unit, which will allow negative pressure in the compression zone to be controlled to a predetermined setpoint .

In addition, a split discharge chute design, in which the discharge chute is terminated in the compression zone and a transfer segment is mounted to the press window, ensures the contained transfer of tablets from the press. To permit contained access to the compression zone and facilitate manual intervention during operation, the windows of the press should be configured with interlocked glove ports and an RTP (rapid transfer port) that lets press tools or small hand tools to be passed in and out of the compression zone without breaking containment. A manual vacuum wand in the compression zone, manipulated via the glove ports, allows the press zone to be cleaned before a manual mist can be applied to bind the airborne particulate. In most cases, PPE will be required to complete the cleaning process.