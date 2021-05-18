WHITEPAPER - The Importance of Effective Dust & Solvent Control and Containment in the Pharmaceutical Workplace

Camfil – a global leader in air filters and clean air solutions

Camfil Camtian

In many instances, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing involves the handling and processing of powder or granular ingredients, many of which have exposure or explosion risks attached when in dust form. A comprehensive risk assessment of each and every application is essential before evaluating the appropriate dust control solution.

